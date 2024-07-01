Immigration agents booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

The UT police have registered cases against four immigration consultants for defrauding people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

One of the complainants, Mohammad Sadiq of Sector 29, alleged that Kuldeep Singh cheated him of Rs 7 lakh on the promise of sending his son abroad. In another case, Gurpreet Singh of Yamunanagar had alleged that Gurinder Singh Guri, Gurcharan Singh and Ajay Mehta, all from Eagle I-Advisor, Sector 34, took Rs 15 lakh from him on the pretext of providing work visa of New Zealand.

The police also registered a case against Mandeep Singh, owner of Guru Abroad Consultants, Sector 34, on the complaint of Veerinder Paul, a resident of Gurdaspur, who alleged that he was duped of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of providing him PR of Canada.

In yet another case, Tehal Singh of Sector 52 alleged that Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa, and Kamaljeet Singh defrauded him of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of providing visa of Singapore.

