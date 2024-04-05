Immigration consultants booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

The UT police have booked immigration consultants for cheating people on the pretext of providing them visa.

In an incident, a woman resident of Karnal alleged that Mandeep Singh, Rohit Garg, Bhupinder Dhillon and Muskan, owners of Urban Consultancy, Sector 17, duped her of Rs 20 lakh. Another complaint was made by Harwinder Singh and others, who alleged that the owners of Mountain Immigration, Sector 47, took Rs 14.15 lakh from them on the pretext of providing them visa along with the work permit but failed to do so.

The police said another complaint was made by Kuldeep Singh and Mandeep Kumar of Kurukshetra, who alleged that Mohit Kumar and Karanvir from Serkan Immigration, Sector 34, duped them of Rs 18 lakh. Another complainant, Gurshan Singh of Ambala, filed a complaint against Mohit Kumar of Serkan Immigration, alleging a fraud of Rs 8 lakh.

