Immoral trafficking racket busted in Chandigarh, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

The UT police have busted an immoral trafficking racket being operated in the disguise of a spa centre in Sector 34 here. A woman has been arrested, while three other women have been rescued.

DSP (South) Dalbir Singh said the police got a tip-off about immoral trafficking being carried out at the spa named “Crystal Spa”. The police sent a decoy customer to the spa centre. After the decoy customer, who was a cop, gave money for the service, the police raided the centre and nabbed a woman, who is the manager.

The manager disclosed the name of the spa owner, Baby Rani, alias Vandana, a resident of Haryana. The women rescued from the spa were sent to Nari Niketan, Sector 26.

The police have registered a case under Sections 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act - 1956 at the Sector 34 police station.