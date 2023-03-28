Immoral trafficking racket busted in Chandigarh, 4 land in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

The UT police have busted an immoral trafficking racket being operated in the disguise of spa centres in Sector 8 here. Four persons have been arrested, while 18 women, including seven Thailand nationals, were rescued.

The police got a tip-off about immoral trafficking being carried out at two spa centres — Golden Leaf and Pyramid.

Acting on information, the police sent two decoy customers to these spa centres. After the decoy customers, who were cops, gave money for the service, the police raided the spa centres and nabbed the suspects.

While Gurmeet Singh, who works as a manager, and Atik Rahman, were arrested from Golden Leaf spa, other two suspects named Vinod, alias Vicky, owner and Vikas were arrested from Pyramid Spa.

Police sources said customers were being charged between Rs 3,000 and Rs 8,000 for services.

The suspects were today produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

The rescued women were handed to the Social Welfare Department. Sources said they came to India on different visas, including tourist visa. “We are verifying whether their visas are valid or expired,” said a police official.