Imperative for India to monitor Pakistan's aberrant nature: Lt Gen Davar (retd) at Military lit fest

Visitors look at philately exhibition during the 6th Military Literature Festival at Lake Sports club near Sukhna lake, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Nitin Mittal



PTI

Chandigarh, December 4

Pakistan, which continued to follow an anti-India stance, is in the grip of an acute political chaos and it is imperative for India to carefully monitor the neighbouring country's aberrant nature, Lieutenant General Kamal Davar (retd) said on Sunday.

India and Pakistan, unfortunately, have only had a tumultuous relationship despite sharing a common heritage and being compatriots in the freedom struggle against the Britishers, he said.

“Born from the same womb of mother India, Pakistan since the advent of India's Independence in 1947 continued to follow an anti-India stance in all its politico- strategic formulations,” Davar said.

He was speaking at the concluding day of the sixth edition of the Military Literature Festival here and was taking part in a discussion on 'Instability in Pakistan and its impact on India'.

While Davar was the moderator, Colonel PK Vasudeva (retd), defence analyst and distinguished fellow at Centre for Air Power Studies, New Delhi, Shalini Chawla and IAS officer RK Kaushik were also present.

Davar, who was the first Director General of the Defense Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defense Staff, asserted that Pakistan's policies towards India are nothing but myopic and self-destructive in nature.

“The negativity of the two-nation theory since 1947 continues unfortunately to drive their mindsets against India. Most of Pakistan's internal problems and its resultant instability can be attributed to the unbridled powers and the undying greed of the Pakistani deep state,” he said.

The former Army officer noted that Pakistan realises that it cannot halt India's march towards economic progress and rise as a regional and global power.

Pakistan has thus been creating terrorists-related problems for India in Jammu and Kashmir and also in other parts of the hinterland and many other forms of cross-border provocations, he said.

It is unquestionably in the throes of growing instability and gigantic economic problems, he said.

Davar said former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was once the favourite of the Pakistan's Army, was now up in arms and clamouring for the fresh elections.

However, the current Shehbaz Sharif government and the Pakistan Army would like to avoid it, he added.

“He (Khan) is getting popular by the day,” said Davar.

Pakistan is now in the grip of acute political chaos and it is imperative for India to carefully monitor Pakistan's aberrant nature, he said.

While a lot of terrorism was being foisted upon by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Pakistan, Baluch and Afghan people were also hardening their stance against the Pakistan establishment, making the internal security situation there rather precarious, he added.

Defense analyst Chawla said Imran Khan after exiting from the prime minister's office has been demonstrating his street power and building pressure for early elections.

The former Pakistani PM held 50 'jalsas' and managed to strike a chord with masses mainly on three issues including corruption as the majority of Pakistanis see this as the factor behind the economic crisis of the country, Chawla said.

Punjab cadre IAS officer Kaushik said there is no chance of instability getting wrapped in any way and the Pakistan establishment is not going to allow Imran Khan to come back to power.

So instability is going to prevail for some more time, Kaushik added.  

 

