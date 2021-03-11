5 arrested for impersonation in firemen recruitment physical test in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

Five youths have been arrested by the police in a case of impersonation in the firemen recruitment physical test conducted at the Police Lines, Sector 26.

A case has been registered on a complaint of Satpal Singh, Station Fire Officer, in charge of attendance and identification committee at the RTC, Sector 26, who reported that Vikas (23), a resident of Hisar district, Vijay (26), a resident of Kaithal district, and Vineet (23) of Jhajjar district, were caught while impersonating as Aman, Vikram and Anand.

The police said Vikas, Vijay and Vineet, along with Vikram Singh and Anand, had been arrested.