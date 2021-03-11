'Implement health programmes more effectively in Mohali'

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 27

Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur directed district health programme officers to implement the ongoing health programmes and schemes in a better and more effective manner. Addressing a review meeting regarding various state and national health programmes and schemes, the Civil Surgeon said any lapse or negligence in the implementation of any health programme and scheme would not be tolerated at all.

She said there must be no pendency of any official work. Every official work must be completed on time and its report be sent to the higher authorities. If there is any deficiency in any application or more documents are required, the applicant should be informed in time and ensure that every application is disposed of within the stipulated time. She said there were clear instructions from the government that strict action would be taken against any officer for negligence or undue delay in his duties and official work.

The Civil Surgeon further said the health department was fully committed to provide quality and health care services to the people, for which every officer should fulfill his duty and responsibility with full dedication and honesty. She reviewed various programmes and schemes, including vaccination, birth and death certificate issuance, free medicines, food security, national mental health programme, OOAT clinic, Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna, Janani Suraksha Yojana, 108 ambulance service, national vector-borne disease control programme.