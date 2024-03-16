Implement suggestions made by art historian Dr BN Goswamy, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit urged

Chandigarh, March 15

Eminent city residents have taken up the recommendations made by distinguished art historian Dr BN Goswamy, who passed away on November 17 last year, with Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for rejuvenation of museum, art, culture and tourism in the city. These recommendations were put forward by Dr Goswamy during his tenure as a member of the Administrator’s Advisory Council and Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC).

A delegation comprising Justice SS Sodhi, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur, Manmohan Lal Sarin, a senior lawyer, and Rajnish Wattas, former Principal of the Chandigarh College of Architecture, gave a representation in this regard to the Administrator.

‘Need to safeguard Chandigarh heritage’ We stressed pressing need for safeguarding the UT heritage. With Dr Goswamy’s passing, it’s crucial to augment heritage panel to bolster its efforts, particularly following the SC verdict on preserving the UT heritage. —Manmohan Lal Sarin, Senior lawyer

They submitted that Dr Goswamy had made certain recommendations which were recorded in the minutes of the meetings of the CHCC and the advisory council. Among the major recommendations were the appointment of a full-time Director (Museums) for the Government Museum and Art Gallery, which is pending since 2008. In the event of delay in appointing a full-time regular director, it is proposed to appoint a full-time director with a professional background on deputation or a contractual basis through open advertisement.

Among the recommendations were upgradation of project works for the Government Museum and Art Gallery and shifting of Le Corbusier Centre and Jeanneret Museum from the Tourism Department to the Department of Cultural Affairs so that all museums function efficiently under one department and there is more professional attention. The Government Museum and Art Gallery and Architecture Museum already function under the Department of Cultural Affairs.

Dr Goswamy had also recommended the nomination of Prof Deepika Gandhi as honorary director of Le Corbusier Centre with additional charge of Architecture Museum and Jeanneret Museum.

On the directions of the Administrator, the Standing committee for Art, Culture and Heritage under Dr Goswamy had deliberated upon and made various recommendations in their meetings on November 29, 2021, and December 16, 2021, on various subjects. In the representation, it was sought that each of these be taken up for implementation at the earliest. The major recommendations were implementation of vision plan of Chandigarh Architecture Museum, Le Corbusier Centre and Jeanneret Museum; heritage awareness in schools and colleges; public art policy for Chandigarh; and better management plan for Sukhna Lake that includes provision for strict enforcement so that no new infrastructure or activity was undertaken without the permission of sub-committee of the CHCC.

Further, in view of the additional responsibilities placed on the CHCC by the Supreme Court order dated January 10 last year, its composition needs to be immediately strengthened by including at least two new private members. The names of two eminent architects, Rahul Malhotra, Professor, Graduate School of Design, Harvard University, and Rajiv Kathpalia, prominent associate of eminent architect BV Doshi, have been recommended in the minutes of the Advisory Council Standing Committee meeting held on October 3 last year, which was chaired by Dr Goswamy.

Sarin mentioned that the UT Administrator showed great receptiveness and assured them of addressing the issue. “We also emphasised the pressing necessity of safeguarding Chandigarh’s heritage. With Dr Goswamy’s passing, it is crucial to augment the CHCC to bolster its efforts, particularly following the Supreme Court’s verdict on preserving Chandigarh’s heritage,” said Sarin.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Banwarilal Purohit