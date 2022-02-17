Impose penalty on guilty agencies: Panchkula Mayor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 16

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal today presided over a meeting of MC sanitation officials to improve the condition of public toilets across the city.

Goyal ordered the senior officials concerned to ensure accountability of various agencies involved in the maintenance and repair of toilets and conduct surprise visits to public conveniences at regular intervals. In case of negligence, the representatives of agencies should be summoned and fine imposed upon them, he added.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Avinash Singla said the public toilets were being cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis. “A financial penalty is also being imposed on guilty agencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MC has allotted tenders for the renovation of toilets in the area falling under its jurisdiction. The renovation work will start soon, said Goyal.

The Chandigarh Tribune, in a news report, “New agency in place, Panchkula toilets still dirty”, had recently highlighted how the appointment of a new agency has made no change to the condition of public toilets.

The MC had handed over the work of maintenance of public toilets to the Hansi Luv Kush Cooperative Society on January 1 after snapping ties with the Sulabh agency over complaints of unhygienic condition at public toilets. —