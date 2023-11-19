 Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
Victim critical, shifted to ICU | Hospital orders probe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

An unidentified woman reportedly administered an injection to a patient at the gynaecology ward of the PGI, leading to the deterioration in the patient’s condition. The police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Complainant Jatinder Kaur, a resident of Rajpura, reported that her sister-in-law Harmeet Kaur (24) experienced complications after giving birth to a child at a private clinic, following which she was referred to the PGI.

On the night of November 15, an unknown woman, claiming to be a staffer, entered the gynaecology ward and administered an injection to the patient. Getting suspicious, the complainant started asking her questions, prompting the woman to flee. Jatinder managed to click a picture of the suspect with her mobile phone.

In the meantime, the patient’s condition worsened, following which the complainant alerted the doctors. Subsequently, the police were informed and a case under Section 308 of the IPC was registered at Sector 11 police station.

The PGI authorities have marked an inquiry to probe the case of an impersonator giving an injection to the patient, who has been shifted to the Trauma ICU. She is suffering from puerperal sepsis with acute kidney injury.

