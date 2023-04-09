In a first, Chandigarh’s women senior football team clears league stage

Chandigarh, April 8
The local women’s senior football team claimed second position in Group II with 11 points from three wins and two draws in the ongoing 27th All-India Senior National Football Tournament at Haldwani. This is for the first team that a local senior women’s team has qualified for the final knock-out round of the senior tournament.
Out of the 22-member squad, 12 players are from Chandigarh, while 10 others are from neighbouring states and affiliated with the Chandigarh Football Association.
In their last league match, the local side defeated Maharashtra by a solitary goal. The only goal of the match was scored by Ritu. Maharashtra ended their league campaign as table toppers with 12 points.
In their first match, the local side played a goalless draw against Uttarakhand and logged a (6-1) win over Mizoram in the next tie. In their next match, the side played a (1-1) draw against Pondicherry and logged a (3-0) win over Kerala.
The local squad is being represented by Priyanka, Antrika, Muskan, Akshara, Gunpreet, Ritu, Priya, Anay Rai, Khusbhoo, Kalpana, Yati, Kavita, Shivani, Sunaina, Vedika, Bhabna, Poonam, Santosh, Disha, Kavita Devi, Kajal and Bhoomika.
