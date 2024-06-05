 In a first for Armed Forces, Chandimandir Command Hospital harvests pancreas for organ transplant : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • In a first for Armed Forces, Chandimandir Command Hospital harvests pancreas for organ transplant

In a first for Armed Forces, Chandimandir Command Hospital harvests pancreas for organ transplant

Both kidney and pancreas were harvested from the father of a serving soldier from the 14th Punjab Regiment, who consented for the cause

In a first for Armed Forces, Chandimandir Command Hospital harvests pancreas for organ transplant

The organ retrieval surgery involved an 8- to 9-hour long marathon procedure. According to doctors, pancreas retrieval is among the most difficult surgeries. Photo for representation: iStock



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, June 5

In a first for any Armed Forces medical institution, specialists at Command Hospital in Chandimandir performed a successful pancreas and kidney harvest from a brain-dead patient on June 5. The organs were harvested from the father of a serving soldier from the 14th Punjab Regiment, who consented for the cause.

While kidney harvest has been undertaken in the past, this is for the first time in the history of the Armed Forces that pancreas has been harvested for organ transplantation.

The organ retrieval surgery involved an 8- to 9-hour long marathon procedure. According to doctors, pancreas retrieval is among the most difficult surgeries.

The organs were successfully transplanted in a medical student admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in Chandigarh, who was suffering from diabetes and fighting with kidney failure, giving him a new lease of life.

It also ushers a ray of hope to the millions in the country requiring pancreas transplantation. Doctors said that pancreas transplantation is very rare and at present PGI is perhaps the only centre in the country that has made a few attempts so far.

In the past, Western Command Hospital has performed several organ harvesting and transplant operations, providing a new lease of life to critically ill persons by harvesting kidneys, liver and heart from brain-dead patients.

Organ donation was started in the Armed Forces in the late 2000s and introduced at Western Command Hospital in 2014. The process is coordinated by the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval and Transplantation Authority in New Delhi.

Several other military hospitals across the country have also performed similar life-saving organ transplant operations.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

2
India

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by Western powers

3
India

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

4
Punjab INDIA DECIDES 2024

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

5
J & K

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

6
Punjab

Son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin is now an MP

7
India

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

8
India

'Will propose and support Modi for PM'; JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

9
Punjab

Punjab AAP president and CM Bhagwant Mann’s Mission 13-0 defeated, blame game set to begin

10
India

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Crucial meeting of National Democratic Alliance begins in New Delhi

NDA elects PM Modi its leader, passes resolution lauding him

NDA MPs will meet on June 7 to formally elect Modi as their ...

INDIA bloc leaders begin crucial deliberations on possibilities of govt formation

INDIA bloc leaders meet to discuss possibilities of government formation

The leaders meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's ...

Mandate decisively against Modi, says Mallikarjun Kharge as he invites parties to join INDIA bloc

Mandate decisively against Modi, says Mallikarjun Kharge as he invites parties to join INDIA bloc

Addressing the opposition leaders who converge at his reside...

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directs the Tihar jail authoriti...

Money-laundering case: Supreme Court asks ED to respond to Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh’s plea against arrest by Friday

Money-laundering case: Supreme Court asks ED to respond to Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh’s plea against arrest by Friday

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar asks the ED to...


Cities

View All

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Billboard crashes down on 5 parked vehicles at Zirakpur’s Oxford Street

Billboard crashes down on 5 parked vehicles at Zirakpur’s Oxford Street

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi among top 150 universities in world; MIT remains best varsity: QS Ranking

AAP entitled to space for party office like other political parties: Delhi High Court

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Celebrations erupt as Congress candidate wins

Home turf steered AAP candidate’s win from Hoshiarpur, let saffron party down

Stalwarts bite the dust as Jalandhar chooses non-Doabaite Channi

BJP citadel collapses, turncoat Chabbewal wins Hoshiarpur

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Voters remain loyal to Congress, show turncoat the door

Double delight for Congress in city as Kishori Lal wins big in Amethi

26 Independent candidates, 14 others lose security deposits

Cop dies due to bullet fired from service carbine

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site