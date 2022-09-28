 In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby : The Tribune India

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

Uttarakhand woman delivered a baby girl four years after undergoing the transplant

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

A 32-year-old woman from Uttarakhand delivered a baby girl four years after undergoing a simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant in PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Prof Ashish Sharma, Head, Deparment of Renal Transplant Surgery, PGIMER, shared, “Less than 150 pancreas transplants have been carried out in India so far. Out of these, PGIMER alone has contributed as many as 38. This is the first childbirth happening after pancreas transplant at our institute and possibly the first in India. While globally pancreas transplant remains fairly common with nearly 35,000 pancreas transplant having been performed in United States, it has just started in our country.”

Expressing happiness at the successful delivery in this high risk case, Prof Seema Chopra, Obsetrics In-charge at PGIMER stated, “There were different opinions as she was considered to be a high-risk patient given her past history of diabetes, hypertension and kidney failure. Ultimately, after consultation with obstetrics team, she decided to proceed ahead. “Fortunately, her glucose, blood pressure and kidney function remained within normal limits throughout the pregnancy. However, in view of high-risk status it was decided to perform a Caesarean section at nine months and she delivered a female baby of weight 2.5 kg with uneventful recovery.”

The mother to the newly-born baby girl was diagnosed to be suffering from type one diabetes since the age of 13, i.e. from 2005 when she developed loss of consciousness and had been under treatment of Deptt. of Endocrinology, PGIMER since then.

Detailng about the case management, Prof. Sanjay Bhadada, Head, Deptt. of Endocrinology, PGIMER, shared, “The mother’s diabetes was labile and required >70 units of insulin every day along with strict monitoring of blood glucose. Despite this, it was difficult to control and in one instance she required hospitalisation with ventilator support. In 2016 she developed swelling of entire body when it was diagnosed that she had developed kidney failure. She was initiated on dialysis twice a week in 2018.”

She was lucky to undergo simultaneous pancreas and kidney transplant when one brave heart donor family donated organs of their deceased dear one after his brain death here in PGIMER.

After this transplant, both diabetes and renal failure got cured and she had been leading a normal life. Two years later she got married and now she is a mother to a lovely baby girl.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

2
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

3
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

4
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

5
Punjab

Where is ex-CM Channi? Want to ask him about ‘anti-people’ decisions he took: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Cong

6
Nation

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

7
Punjab

Bhagat Singh's 115th birth anniversary today; stage set for celebrations at Khatkar Kalan

8
Himachal

Congress to repeat all MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, no '1 family, 1 ticket'

9
Diaspora

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plans to address it

10
Nation

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress disciplinary panel issues show cause notice to 3 Gehlot loyalists, no action against CM

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan had hel...

Government extends free ration scheme by 3 months

Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season

The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

There are about 50 lakh Central Government employees and ove...

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...

‘I’m in Canada, available 24X7 on phone’: Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Cong in Assembly on ‘missing’ Punjab ex-CM

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Chandigarh airport named after Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Dengue stings 33 in Panchkula district

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Shrikant Tyagi case: Noida society surveyed for encroachment after protest by Tyagi community

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre over arrest of Vijay Nair; says Manish Sisodia's arrest likely next week

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested