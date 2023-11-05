In a first, GMCH-32 sets up millet clinic, launch soon

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 4

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, is all set to inaugurate a scientific evidence-based millet clinic, a first in the country. The clinic aims at changing dietary choices by incorporating millets into tailored diet plans based on scientific evidence according to patients’ specific illnesses.

Health benefits of traditional grain Low sugar content & glycemic index, helps control blood sugar levels

High fiber content, contributing to better digestive health

Abundance of potassium, beneficial for heart and kidney health

Aids weight management as it strengthens digestive system

Rich in tannins & flavonoids, helps heart health by lowering cholesterol

The clinic is being started at Level-I, Block-B. It is a healthcare initiative centered on promoting the consumption of millets. It is designed to provide evidence-based information, consultations, and services related to incorporating millets into diet for improved health, addressing conditions like diabetes, obesity, and malnutrition. It emphasises evidence-backed information to guide individuals on the advantages of incorporating millets into their dietary habits.

The millet clinic is being operated under the supervision of the Biochemistry and Dietetics Department. It aligns with the Union Government’s promotion of 2023 as the “International Year of Millets”.

Patients visiting the clinic will receive personalised diet plans for incorporating millets, tailored to their specific health conditions. These plans will be tracked to generate scientific evidence of the benefits of millets in managing various diseases. In addition to dietary changes, patients will undergo testing to support evidence-based findings.

Dr Madhu Arora of the Dietetics Department, stressed the importance of including millets in one’s diet, advising a consumption rate of 15 to 20 per cent. Millets are known for their versatility, resilience, and nutritional richness, making them an excellent choice for various regions and conditions.