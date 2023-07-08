In a first, PGI treats patient using MitraClip device implantation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

In a milestone achieved by the Department of Cardiology at PGIMER, an elderly male underwent a successful “MitraClip” intervention for a leaking mitral heart valve, a first of its kind in North India.

Prof Dr Rajesh Vijayvergiya and his team performed the operation on a 76-year-old male who suffered heart failure due to low heart pumping and mitral valve leak. The patient was successfully treated by a percutaneous “MitraClip” device implantation, placed in the heart, through the groin.

“MitraClip” is basically a minimally invasive procedure, in which a clip is placed across the leaking mitral valve to prevent the backflow of the blood. Dr Vijayvergiya said the procedure was challenging and complex as it requires high precision and expertise to clip the leaking mitral valve leaflets. A routine surgical repair of the leaking mitral valve in a patient with a weakened heart is a high-risk surgical case.