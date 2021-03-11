In Chandigarh, computer instructors not paid for 5 months

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

As many as 115 senior and 48 junior computer instructors working in various government schools in the city have not been paid salaries for the past five months.

The problem has been persisting for a long time and the instructors allege that do not get paid on time. As many as 150 senior and junior computer instructors working in various government schools in the city since 2008 were not paid salaries for four months in 2020 also.

Gian Chand, a computer instructor, said, “I have not received my salary for the past four months (December 2021 to March). I am going through a lot of stress to meet my daily expenses. Now, it’s getting difficult to make both ends meet.”

Several representations in this regard have been submitted to the UT Administration time, but nothing has been done so far.

Till May 31, 2020, computer instructors were being paid the salary through SPIC (Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh). Thereafter, the UT Education Department floated a tender on the GeM portal, wherein a private contractor was given the contract for providing IT faculty.