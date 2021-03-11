In Chandigarh, computer instructors not paid for 5 months

Chandigarh, May 4
As many as 115 senior and 48 junior computer instructors working in various government schools in the city have not been paid salaries for the past five months.
The problem has been persisting for a long time and the instructors allege that do not get paid on time. As many as 150 senior and junior computer instructors working in various government schools in the city since 2008 were not paid salaries for four months in 2020 also.
Gian Chand, a computer instructor, said, “I have not received my salary for the past four months (December 2021 to March). I am going through a lot of stress to meet my daily expenses. Now, it’s getting difficult to make both ends meet.”
Several representations in this regard have been submitted to the UT Administration time, but nothing has been done so far.
Till May 31, 2020, computer instructors were being paid the salary through SPIC (Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh). Thereafter, the UT Education Department floated a tender on the GeM portal, wherein a private contractor was given the contract for providing IT faculty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised