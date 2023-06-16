In city for outreach, Nadda meets shooter, bizman

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

BJP national president JP Nadda today visited the city on the completion of nine years of the Modi government under the ongoing Jan Maha Sampark Abhiyan across the country.

He engaged in discussions with city residents throughout the day. Meeting with Arjuna Awardee international shooter Anjum Moudgil, entrepreneur Dr Sanjeev Juneja and a tiffin meeting with mandal workers of the party were the highlights of his visit.

While meeting with Anjum Moudgil, he said the BJP government had made a lot of changes in the sports policy in the past nine years and strengthened the sports infrastructure so that players could perform well at the international levels.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started several schemes for first generation entrepreneurs while promoting start-up culture and young start-ups aspirants were turning their ideas into businesses worth crores.

In this series, Nadda visited city’s first-generation entrepreneur and owner of Dr Ortho brand Sanjeev Juneja and his family members at his residence. While congratulating him for his successful start-up, he asked him to motivate more youth of the country for self-employment.

Nadda also held a tiffin meeting with workers of the BJP’s District Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Mandal No. 6 (Mani Majra). He had lunch with the mandal ‘karyakartas’.

The Mani Majra tiffin event was scheduled to be held in a Hanuman temple. However, Nadda wanted it be luncheon kind of meeting. In a last-minute development, the house of councillor and former Mayor Sarbjit Kaur was finalised for the event.