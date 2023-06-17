In death, 19-year-old Punjab youth gives lease of life to 3

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a donor family from Punjab, amidst its profound tragedy of losing their 19-year-old son, made an incredible decision that has given a new lease of life to three terminally-ill organ failure patients.

The tragic incident took place on June 10 when the donor, riding a two-wheeler, met with a fatal accident, resulting in severe head injuries. Despite the efforts of the medical team, the young donor could not be revived and was declared brain dead on June 13.

Following the father’s consent, heart, liver and both kidneys were harvested from the deceased. To ensure safe transport of the donated organs, a green corridor was established from the PGI to the technical airport in Chandigarh, allowing the retrieved heart to be swiftly transported to a matching recipient, a 55-year-old male with refractory heart failure, admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi. The intervention of National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) facilitated the allocation of the heart to the recipient.

At the PGI, the retrieved liver and one kidney were simultaneously transplanted into a 55-year-old male patient suffering from simultaneous kidney and liver failure, who had been dependent on support dialysis to sustain his life. The second kidney was successfully transplanted into a 50-year-old male renal failure patient, also at the PGI.

Professor Vivek Lal, Director of the PGI, paid rich tributes to the donor family, acknowledging the profound impact of their noble act and emphasising that cadaver organ donation exemplifies magnanimity. He expressed hope that the family’s courage and generosity would inspire others to consider organ donation and make a difference in the lives of those in need.

This case marks the third successful simultaneous liver kidney transplant conducted by the PGI.