Organ donation: In death, Army veteran turns saviour for three

Chandigarh, May 15
A retired junior commissioned officer (JCO), who served with the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles for about 30 years, has given a fresh lease of life to three persons through organ donation after he passed away on Tuesday.
The 70-year-old JCO, who belonged to Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, suffered a brain stroke and was declared brain dead at the Western Command Hospital, Chandimandir. His family consented to donate his vital organs.
In a marathon midnight surgery, the organ transplant team of the hospital harvested his liver, kidneys and cornea.
A green corridor was established and the organs were airlifted immediately by the Air Force to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi where these were successfully transplanted in three terminally ill persons.
In the past, the Western Command Hospital has performed several organ harvesting and transplant operations, providing a new lease of life to critically ill persons.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
The prime minister was greeting supporters at an event when ...
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk