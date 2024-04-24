In death, Moga donor Nirmal Kaur gives new lease of life to 4

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

In a heartening display of compassion and generosity, the family of 24-year-old Nirmal Kaur, hailing from Meruwal in Punjab’s Moga, has transformed their profound loss into a beacon of hope for numerous individuals grappling with organ failure.

Through their selfless act of organ donation at PGIMER, the family has transformed the lives of four individuals, granting them a renewed chance at life and sight.

Two lucky recipients, both males aged 34 and 57 years, battling terminal renal failure, have been bestowed with the gift of life through successful kidney transplants. Additionally, two individuals afflicted with corneal blindness have been granted the precious gift of sight.

Expressing their heartfelt gratitude, one of the renal transplant recipients said, “This gift to us is something we couldn’t buy or make. It’s just that—a gift of life.”

PGIMER director Prof Vivek Lal said: “Nirmal Kaur’s family, despite facing their own hardships, has exemplified boundless kindness. Their willingness to give the gift of life amid their own grim tragedy underscores the power of empathy.”

While pillion riding on a two-wheeler on April 8, Nirmal Kaur fell down and sustaining grievous head injuries. She succumbed to the injuries at PGIMER on April 16. Her husband Baljinder said: "It was very painful to let her go, but my wife would have wanted someone to have more time with their loved ones. So, we said yes to organ donation.”

