In squad for Bangla tour, Amanjot Kaur hopeful of making ODI debut

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, July 3

Mohali-based cricketer Amanjot Kaur, who had a dream T20 international debut against South Africa earlier this year, has been now included in India’s squad for Bangladesh tour for ODI and T20 series. The announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women’s Selection Committee has made Amanjot hopeful of making her ODI debut for India in this series.

Amanjot, daughter of a Kharar-based carpenter, has been picked for the upcoming three-match T20Is and ODI series against Bangladesh. All six matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur. The series will begin on July 9 with the first T20I and conclude with the last ODI on July 22.

On her T20 debut, Amanjot scored 41 off 30 balls against South Africa to help India win by 27 runs. Her bat fired at a time when India were down to five wickets. Amanjot, who re-shifted to Punjab Cricket Association after a brief stint with the Union Territory Cricket Association, Chandigarh, trains under coach Nagesh Gupta.

She recently attended a month-long camp at the National Cricket Academy. “Personal attention was given to each member to help overcome shortcomings. We underwent various drills for improving fitness and fielding. Like every other sport, cricket is also unpredictable, but I am looking ahead to make my ODI debut in this series,” said Amanjot, who is scheduled to join the team on July 6.

On her last innings for India, Amanjot said it was the outcome of years of hard work. “I was confident of giving my best and more importantly, it came off at the right time. I see myself contributing as an all-rounder and will surely leave no stone unturned,” said Amanjot.

Based in Mohali, Amanjot played U-16 and U-19 cricket for Punjab before shifting to Chandigarh after the local association got the BCCI affiliation. She became the captain of the city’s U-23 and senior team. She later returned to representing Punjab. “Over the years, she has matured as a cricketer. She has a natural talent. If given a chance on this tour, she will surely prove her worth for the nation,” said coach Gupta.

Amanjot developed her interest in the sport while playing ‘gully’ cricket with boys in her neighborhood.