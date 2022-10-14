 Inaugural run: Loaded with features, Vande Bharat big draw : The Tribune India

Inaugural run: Loaded with features, Vande Bharat big draw

Gets red-carpet welcome at Chandigarh Railway Station

Inaugural run: Loaded with features, Vande Bharat big draw

People throng the Chandigarh Railway Station to catch a glimpse of Vande Bharat Express. RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 13

The Vande Bharat 2.0, which received a rousing welcome at the Chandigarh Railway Station during its inaugural run today, is equipped with several unique features.

The fourth train of the Vande Bharat series, running from Amb Andaura to New Delhi with one of the stoppages at Chandigarh, is an advanced version of the first two trains running on the New Delhi-Katra and New Delhi-Varanasi sections. The third, the first of two version 2.0 trains out so far, was unveiled recently on the Mumbai-Gandhinagar section.

The train offers on-demand Wi-Fi connectivity with each coach having 32” LCD screens providing passenger information and infotainment.

While side recliner seats have been provided for all classes, the executive coaches have an added feature of 360-degree rotating seats.

Ensuring safety of passengers, indigenously developed train collision avoidance system ‘KAVACH’ has been used in these trains.

To make ride more comfortable, its ACs are 15% more energy efficient, offering dust-free air cooling. A photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system has been installed in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification. It filters and cleans the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses, etc.

Inside view of Vande Bharat Express. Tribune PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

The 2.0 version is much lighter and can reach higher speeds in a shorter duration. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 52 seconds, and reach a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

“It will cut travel time from the UT to national capital by half an hour, as Shatabdi takes three-and-a-half hours for the Chandigarh-Delhi trip,” said a railway official.

With a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers, the train has 16 air-conditioned coaches comprising chair car and executive class.

The indigenously built and designed train will run six days a week, except Wednesday, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib and Una.

On the inaugural run, the train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Amb Andaura (HP), arrived at the Chandigarh railway station at 12.45 pm amid petals shower and ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ slogans.

A huge rush of people, mostly BJP supporters, was witnessed on platform No. 1. The train was slated to reach the city at 12 noon, but got delayed due to late flag-off. The train departed for Delhi at 1 pm.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, accompanied by Cabinet ministers and BJP leaders, boarded the train and got off at Amabla. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, was also on board.

Besides, city Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, Himachal BJP’s co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, city BJP president Arun Sood, party councillors, former councillors, leaders, workers and supporters congregated at the railway station. Many of them took a ride to Ambala.

“I belong to Una, which is often ignored. But having a world-class train will benefit the entire region,” said Ravinder Pathania, a BJP leader.

Former Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, who also hails from Una, said: “It is a big boost for the region. People seeking treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh, or AIIMS, Bilaspur, will benefit.”

“It will not only reduce travel time, but also create job opportunities in pharmaceutical, power and tourism sectors in the region,” said Prithi Singh, president, Himachal Mahasabha.

Lack required infra for max speed

The train will match the speed of Shatabdi (110 kmph) on the Chandigarh-Amabla. Currently, we lack required infrastructure or tracks to go beyond 160 kmph — Railway official

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

10
Nation

India, China back peaceful dialogue on Ukraine: Putin

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

13 sites allotted for sale of green firecrackers in UT

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season