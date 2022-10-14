Inaugural run: Loaded with features, Vande Bharat big draw

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 13

The Vande Bharat 2.0, which received a rousing welcome at the Chandigarh Railway Station during its inaugural run today, is equipped with several unique features.

The fourth train of the Vande Bharat series, running from Amb Andaura to New Delhi with one of the stoppages at Chandigarh, is an advanced version of the first two trains running on the New Delhi-Katra and New Delhi-Varanasi sections. The third, the first of two version 2.0 trains out so far, was unveiled recently on the Mumbai-Gandhinagar section.

The train offers on-demand Wi-Fi connectivity with each coach having 32” LCD screens providing passenger information and infotainment.

While side recliner seats have been provided for all classes, the executive coaches have an added feature of 360-degree rotating seats.

Ensuring safety of passengers, indigenously developed train collision avoidance system ‘KAVACH’ has been used in these trains.

To make ride more comfortable, its ACs are 15% more energy efficient, offering dust-free air cooling. A photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system has been installed in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification. It filters and cleans the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses, etc.

Inside view of Vande Bharat Express. Tribune PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

The 2.0 version is much lighter and can reach higher speeds in a shorter duration. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 52 seconds, and reach a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

“It will cut travel time from the UT to national capital by half an hour, as Shatabdi takes three-and-a-half hours for the Chandigarh-Delhi trip,” said a railway official.

With a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers, the train has 16 air-conditioned coaches comprising chair car and executive class.

The indigenously built and designed train will run six days a week, except Wednesday, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib and Una.

On the inaugural run, the train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Amb Andaura (HP), arrived at the Chandigarh railway station at 12.45 pm amid petals shower and ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ slogans.

A huge rush of people, mostly BJP supporters, was witnessed on platform No. 1. The train was slated to reach the city at 12 noon, but got delayed due to late flag-off. The train departed for Delhi at 1 pm.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, accompanied by Cabinet ministers and BJP leaders, boarded the train and got off at Amabla. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, was also on board.

Besides, city Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, Himachal BJP’s co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, city BJP president Arun Sood, party councillors, former councillors, leaders, workers and supporters congregated at the railway station. Many of them took a ride to Ambala.

“I belong to Una, which is often ignored. But having a world-class train will benefit the entire region,” said Ravinder Pathania, a BJP leader.

Former Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, who also hails from Una, said: “It is a big boost for the region. People seeking treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh, or AIIMS, Bilaspur, will benefit.”

“It will not only reduce travel time, but also create job opportunities in pharmaceutical, power and tourism sectors in the region,” said Prithi Singh, president, Himachal Mahasabha.