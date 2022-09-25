Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 24

Continuous rain for the past 24 hours slowed the pace of normal life with waterlogging, traffic jams and power outages being reported from various parts of the town.

The VIP Road saw two-wheelers treading a risky path with several bikers, including girls, losing balance on slushy, potholed road, injuring themselves. The condition of the road is quite miserable and it gets really difficult to drive a two-wheeler. The road gets congested during peak traffic hours. The situation has been same for years now and the authorities are yet to wake up from their slumber and get the repair work done.

“Scores of two-wheeler riders, including women and elderly, fell on the road today. Even village roads are tad better than this. A person died here around a month ago, but the situation remains the same,” said Divya Sharma, a resident of Zirakpur.

The Patiala chowk saw long serpentine queues of vehicles and chaos as waterlogging threw life out of gear. A couple of electricity meters were burnt after a power pole caught fire due to overloading at Dashmesh Enclave in Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

Zirakpur residents said it was a harrowing day as there was no electricity for most part of the day, beginning around 2 am.

The Barwala Road in the Industrial Area of Dera Bassi became a nightmare to drive on with slush and potholes. Heavy goods vehicles got stuck on the road.

The Santemajra Colony in Desu Majra and Sunny Enclave in Kharar witnessed heavy waterlogging too. The approach roads to several housing societies were flooded with rainwater as school buses waded through them.

Karamjit Kaur, a resident of Sante Majra, said, “One spell of rain lays bare the administration and MC arrangements. Sewers are choked, roads flooded, dirty water flowing out of taps and no electricity.”