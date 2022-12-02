Include millets in daily diet: Chandigarh Administrator

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit shared that millets should be made a part of our daily diet and it should also be used in programmes held at the Raj Bhawan. He further said efforts should be made to include millets in Chandigarh’s anganwadi, mid-day meal and CITCO hotels.

A millet lunch was organised today at Raj Bhawan in the presence of UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, UT Adviser Dharam Pal, MP Kirron Kher, Mayor Sarabjit Kaur and other dignitaries.

The event was organised by the Kheti Virasat Mission. Umendra Dutt, executive director of the Kheti Virasat Mission, shared that millets were miracle food and their mission had been to propagate millets since 2008.

The millet lunch was prepared by Ram Babu, a renowned millet chef. He said: “The solution to most of our health problems lies in the kitchen. Our kitchen is the treasure of our health and cooking is like meditation. Only then, it gets therapeutic properties”.

The Administrator highlighted that millets should be publicised world over like Yoga and Ayurveda.

The Punjab Governor and UT Administrator expressed concern over supply of drugs, arms and ammunition in Punjab through Pakistan border. While speaking to the media in Chandigarh, the Governor said the Punjab police need to strengthen police stations and stay alert. “I am worried about attack from across the border. Supply of drugs and arms through drones was a matter of concern,” he said.