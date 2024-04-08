Including millets in diet, PGI dietician tells how

Chandigarh, April 7
In commemoration of the World Health Day, the 6th National Nutrition Conference with the theme, “Functional Nutrition: Its role in clinical practice” hosted by the PGIMER’s Department of Dietetics commenced today.
A book titled “Unlocking Millets’ Journey from Grain to Medicine,” authored by Dr Nancy Sahni, chief dietician, was released. Prof Naresh Panda, chief guest, said, “Dr Nancy’s book offers a comprehensive guide to leveraging millets’ potential for wellness, disease prevention and management.”
Dr Nancy said the book advocated the adoption of proper processing techniques to enhance the digestibility and bioavailability of millets’ nutrients, offering practical and easily understandable methods to derive maximum nutritional benefit from these ancient grains.
