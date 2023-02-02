Inclusive, says BJP; Opposition calls Union Budget 'directionless'

Chandigarh, February 1

The city BJP has hailed the Budget as incluisive, while the Opposition has termed it “directionless”.

Arun Sood, president, Chandigarh BJP, hailed the Budget as “progressive and inclusive”. “It is growth oriented on the macro-economic front. A huge 33% increase in capital investment has been made which will benefit all segments of the economy. Special attention has been paid to empowerment of women, youth, SC/ST/OBC/ underprivileged sectors by creating support infrastructure to facilitate their income,” he said. Former BJP president Sanjay Tandon said the Narendra Modi government had provided big relief to every section of society. “It will bring development and ensure people’s welfare. There are many good things for Chandigarh in the Budget,” he said.

Pawan Kumar Bansal, AICC treasurer and former Union Minister, however, criticised the “step-motherly treatment meted out to Union Territory in the Budget. He stated in the previous Budget, the UT was allocated Rs 419.33 crore under the capital expenditure head, but the Centre released only Rs 352.47 crore, which was even lower than the actual capital expenditure of Rs 365.32 crore spent during 2021-22.

Accusing the government of betraying the people of UT by going back on the promised allocation, he said the allocation for development works in the Budget carried no meaning given the history of unkept promises in the past.

HS Lucky, UT Congress president, however, said the Budget was an eyewash with no futuristic approach. “Today taxes are being levied on every item in the form of GST and every citizen has to bear the brunt directly or indirectly. The basic problem of price rise and unemployment has not been addressed. There is nothing for the common man. The relief given is minuscule. Even for Chandigarh, the budget has nothing in store.”

Former AAP president Prem Garg said: “It is a visionless and directionless Budget. It is just like old wine in new bottle. It does not support any of the permanent problems such as unemployment, inflation, farmers’ income and increasing loan on the government.”

Deepa Dubey, UT Mahila Congress chief, said there was no provision for safety of women, or hygiene, education and employment for girls. It was against the middle class and poor women, she said.

Residentspeak