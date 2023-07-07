Increase manpower, machines to improve cleanliness: Mohali Mayor

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 6

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu today held a meeting with MC officials regarding three issues — cleanliness in the city, stray animals and stray dogs.

Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal raised the issue of stray animals. He said due to the problem of foot and mouth disease, stray animals were not being caught. Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi raised the issue of the stray dog menace, saying their population was rising for want of sterilisation.

Sidhu directed the officials to increase the number of employees for the maintenance of cleanliness in the city and purchase machinery and trolleys needed for the work. He said as far as stray animals were concerned, the work of catching them had stopped due to the disease in the animals. The Mayor said instructions had been given to the contractor and the work of catching stray animals would start immediately.

The sterilisation of stray dogs was stopped due to new instructions. A report in this connection had been made and sent to the department concerned of the central government. He instructed the officials to start the sterilisation work as soon as the report was approved.