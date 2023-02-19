Increasing cases of theft spook residents of Sector 10, Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 18

Expressing concern over the increasing theft cases in Sector 10, the House Owners Welfare Association (HOWA) has urged the police administration to ensure safety of the residents by increasing police patrolling at night.

HOWA chairman Bharat Hiteshi said Tarsem Garg, claimed thieves stole a mobile from his house at 2 am on the night of February 15. He said as per the footage of a CCTV camera installed in a nearby house, the thieves entered his house after scaling the gate at the back. They entered a room on the first floor, where his servant was asleep.

Garg’s neighbour and vice-president of HOWA, GD Batra, lodged a theft complaint with the Sector 10 police post. Police post in charge Pratap Singh acted immediately and traced the mobile to a house in Sector 15.

Another incident of theft was reported on the night of February 15. An inverter battery was stolen from Banwarilal’s house in the Sector.

HOWA founder NC Swamy and president BM Kaushik said in the past two years, about a dozen cases of theft of expensive cycles and motorcycles from various houses in the Sector had remained unsolved.

NK Khosla, general secretary; has demanded that police patrolling in the sector at night be stepped up. They also demanded the number of the security staff posted at the gates of the sector be increased.