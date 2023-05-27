Inculcate yoga in daily life, people told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Haryana Yog Aayog in collaboration with National Institute of Nursing Education, PGIMER, and Yog Centre, PGIMER, organised a hybrid international conference on May 25. Around 700 participants registered online and more than 350 participants physically attended the conference.

Dr G Anupama, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH, Haryana, was the chief guest on the occasion. Anupama in her presidential address shared her experience and expertise on the theme of the conference. She also appreciated the efforts of Dr Jaideep Arya, Chairman of Haryana Yog Aayog, for his tremendous work in the field of yoga & naturopathy. She encouraged everyone present at the conference to inculcate yoga and naturopathy in their lives. She also stressed the need to inculcate yogic diet, Dincharya and Ritucharya in their daily lives to stay healthy. She also focused on the importance of pranayama in patients’ lives for the betterment of their psychological health.

Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director, PGIMER, appreciated the efforts of the Haryana Yog Aayog & NINE, PGIMER, for organising the conference. Arya emphasised the need of gut health for the sake of immunity. He said 70% of immunity was based on gut health. He talked about how stress can have detrimental effects on the gut health. He also talked about how natural pre-biotics like curd and meditation can manage it. He elucidated the effects of asanas like vajrasana, mandukasana and uttanpadasana on regulating the functioning of the digestive system. Arya explained the scientific benefits of asanas, which have been present in the ancient texts.

Dr JS Thakur, Head of Department of Public Health, PGIMER, also shared his views on the importance of research in yoga for better awareness among participants.

Dr Sapna Nanda, principal of Government College of Education, as a dietician shared her views on the importance of diet and lifestyle to live a healthy life. Dr Mahender, GCYEH principal, talked about the bright future of yoga in the fields of medicine, sports and education.