Ind-Afg T20: Online sale of tickets starts today

Chandigarh, January 4

The online sale of tickets for the upcoming India-Afghanistan T20 international match will start on January 5. The match is slated to be held on January 11 at the renovated IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali.

The sale of tickets at the PCA counters will commence on January 6. Tickets for students are priced lowest at Rs 100. Sources said only 900 tickets would be available under this slot.

The Indian team is expected to reach Mohali in batches starting January 8, while the Afghanistan team will arrive on January 9. In September last year, the PCA had hosted an ODI between India and Australia.

As per information, each ticket for Level 1 (Box) will cost Rs 3,000, Level 2 (Box) Rs 10,000, Terrace Block (Harbhajan Singh Stand) Rs 2,500, VIP West Block Rs 1,250, North West Block Rs 1,000, Yuvraj Singh Stand Rs 2,000, North-East Block Rs 1,000, VIP East Block Rs 1,250, Chair Block Rs 500 and Student Block Rs 100.

