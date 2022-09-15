Ind-Oz T20: Cricket fans brave rain to buy student tickets

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 14

Sale of student tickets for the first T20 match between India and Australia, scheduled to be held here on September 20, began at PCA counters here today.

Young cricket fans braved the rain to buy tickets. The allotted lot was totally sold out on the opening day today. Long queues of cricket fans were witnessed from the ticket counter to PCA entry gates. The police were also called in to manage the crowd.

An elated girl shows the ticket on Wednesday. Vicky

PCA officials remained unavailable to tell the exact number of tickets sold today. Sources claimed that the ticket counter would also open tomorrow for a brief period.

Meanwhile, cricket fans continue to struggle for buying tickets online. On the third consecutive day today, portal selling online tickets witnessed a heavy traffic flow.

On Wednesday, tickets of three denominations - Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 - were up for sale. The tickets were sold out within a few hours. PCA sources claimed that almost 50 per cent of the tickets had been sold out till date.

Rainsoaked: Cricket fans, who had lined up to purchase tickets for the India-Oz T20I tie, caught in a downpour outside the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Oz team to reach here tomorrow

The Australian cricket team will reach here on September 16 to play their first T20 match against the hosts India. Soon after landing, the Aussie squad is expected to attend an optional training session at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium here.

The Indian team is scheduled to arrive here on September 17. The host squad will also attend a practice session on the same day of its arrival here.

“The Australian team will be arriving here on a chartered flight on September 16, while the Indian squad will be here on September 17. Both teams will attend practice sessions till September 19,” said a PCA spokesperson.