Indebted to Mohali residents for love, support: Parvinder Sohana

Mohali, February 10
Huge gathering of people at election rallies proved that people wanted to see the SAD-BSP alliance forming government in Punjab.
This was stated by Parvinder Singh Sohana, the alliance candidate from Mohali, while addressing election rallies at Kambala, Kambali, Siau and Nagari villages, Phase 11, Guru Nanak Colony, Akal Ashram Colony and Sector 89 today.
Sohana said he would always be indebted to the people of the constituency for the support and love they were showering on him. —
