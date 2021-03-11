Inderpal shines in Chandigarh hockey team 4-2 win

Chandigarh, May 25
Inderpal Singh scored a hat-trick as Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Jharkhand 4-2 to qualify for the semifinals of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship in Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu).
Inderpal (15th, 25th, 36th) scored a crucial hat-trick, while Harpanthpreet Singh (37th) added one goal for Hockey Chandigarh. Atish Dodrai (38th) and Abhishek Guria (47th) scored for Hockey Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana overpowered Hockey Arunachal 13-1. Shubham (15th, 38th, 59th) led with a hat-trick, while Rajat (2nd, 30th), Tanuj Saroha (29th, 47th), Deepak (36th, 41st), Ankit (6th), Captain Vikas (17th), Sanjit (32th) and Gurnoor Grewal (45th) also chipped in with goals for Hockey Haryana. Navjot (57th) pulled one goal back for Hockey Arunachal.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Karnataka 6–1 thanks to goals from Captain Sharda Nand Tiwari (30th, 55th), Sourabh Anand Khushwaha (38th, 59th), Rajan Gupta (24th) and Arun Sahani (53rd). Vishwas G (50th) registered on the score sheet for Hockey Karnataka.
