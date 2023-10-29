India accounts for 60% of all stroke cases: Expert

Mohali, October 28
On the eve of World Stroke Day, experts warn that stroke has emerged as a new epidemic, with 15 to 20 lakh new cases being reported worldwide annually. Experts say that the actual numbers are likely to be higher as many of those suffering strokes do not reach healthcare facilities. “Around 3,000-4,000 strokes occur in India every day, yet not more than 2-3 per cent of them are treated,” warned an expert today.
Speaking at a press conference today, Dr Vineet Saggar, Senior Neurosurgeon at Ivy Hospital (Mohali), said, “The worldwide incidence of stroke is 60-100/1,00,000 people per year. In India, however, it is estimated to be 145/1,00,000 per year.”
Neurologist Dr Swati Garg noted that India accounts for 60 per cent of all stroke cases globally.
