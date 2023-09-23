 India-Aus ODI: Cricket buffs blow hot and cold : The Tribune India

Light showers bring relief from hot & humid conditions

Spectators high on excitement during the India-Australia match at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, September 22

From good and bad weather to action and class, the India-Australia one-day international (ODI) match at IS Bindra PCA Stadium was a perfect package for cricket buffs.

Security personnel take away an intruder. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

As India defeated the visitors by five wickets, spectators enjoyed the evening to the hilt. Brilliant performances by Mohammed Shami, Asian Games-bound Ruturaj Gaikwad, local boy Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Indian skipper KL Rahul just made their day.

Meanwhile, the Australian innings witnessed a low turnout of fans owing to the hot and humid conditions.

Sidelights

  • Spectators availed themselves of the shuttle bus service. The service was open for those having specific tickets of Gate No 1 A, B, C and D. It operated for over an hour
  • Heavy security was deployed at the stadium. Spectators went through two-tier frisking before entering the stadium
  • To avoid long queues, barricades were put at all entry points. However, people turned out in low numbers in the afternoon
  • The Indian innings witnessed a good turnout of people in comparison to the first innings

“It was too hot here. However, we still managed to see the entire match. Nevertheless, it was ideal to come in the evening and enjoy the encounter,” said Parbhat, who was watching the match from Chair Block (I).

The temperature remained high throughout the afternoon, giving a tough time to the security personnel as well. “We have to perform our duty at any cost. We were expecting a good turnout of spectators at the start of the match,” said a security officer.

However, the climate changed as the first innings was halfway through. “The change in weather has brought some relief from the hot conditions. I hope clouds don’t disappear till it’s evening,” said Preetika, another spectator.

Though light showers led to the match being halted briefly, Indian bowlers made a strong comeback as the match resumed.

In evening, the environment came alive with the Indian innings. “It was very good to see Indian batters easily chasing the target and starting off with a win in the three-match series,” said Aman, a spectator.

Intruder whisked away

A young spectator stormed into the field during the Indian innings. Alert security personnel, however, caught the intruder before he could reach near any player or the pitch. He was taken to a police station and arrested.

