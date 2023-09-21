India-Australia match: Apni Mandi not to be held at Mohali's Sec 68 tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 20

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Viraj S Tidke today held a high-level meeting to review the arrangements for the India-Australia ODI match scheduled to be held at the PCA Stadium here on September 22. Directing the officials to exercise full vigilance, he particularly asked the police to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

The ADC instructed the officials concerned to make adequate arrangements for road cleanliness, lights, reflectors and parking of vehicles. He said a shuttle service would be arranged for the convenience of people coming to watch the match from the Forest Bhawan.

Apni mandi in Sector 68 will remain closed on the day of match.

The ADC instructed fire officials to make necessary arrangements to deal with any fire incident at the spot. He asked health officials to deploy teams at the match venue so that medical assistance could be provided in case of any untoward incident.

#Australia #Cricket #Mandi #Mohali