India, Australia teams arrive in city for ODI tie tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 20

Ahead of the much-awaited one day international match between India and Australia, scheduled to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Friday, most players of both teams reached Chandigarh today.

While the entire Australian team landed this morning, a few players of the Indian squad reached here late evening. The other members of the Indian squad are scheduled to reach on Thursday.

Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul arrive at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Wednesday. Vicky

The Australian team, led by skipper Pat Cummins, reached the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. Indian skipper KL Rahul along with R Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan also reached today. Soon after landing, the Australian team attended an optional practice session at the stadium. Both teams will attend a mandatory practice session on Thursday, a day prior to the match.

On the day of the match, nearly 15,000 police personnel will be deployed to avoid any untoward incident. For a hassle-free entry to the stadium, the police has earmarked special areas for parking of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Cricket Association announced to give one ticket free on the purchase of a ticket costing Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 each at offline counters only.

#Australia #Cricket #Mohali