India-Australia tie: Fans flock to PCA ticket counters in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 15

The first day of sale of tickets for the upcoming India-Australia one-day international (ODI) match saw an overwhelming response.

The international cricket action is returning to the at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium here with India set to take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on September 22.

The last international match hosted by Mohali was in September 2022. It was also an India-Australia encounter.

The Rs 100 tickets (students) and those capped at Rs 1,000 remained in demand.

Tickets are available online on Insider and Paytm apps and offline at seven ICICI Bank branches in Chandigarh and Mohali, four private counters and two PCA Stadium counters.

