INDIA bloc manifesto promises free water

Chandigarh, May 19

Manifesto released by the INDIA bloc today has promises of free water and electricity, similar to what AAP made during the previous MC elections.

The manifesto promises 20,000 free water every month to residents, besides 300 units of free electricity to all families having a monthly income up to Rs 20,000.

Growth with accountability and transparency is the theme of the manifesto.

At the release of the manifesto at the Congress office here today, senior party leader and alliance candidate Manish Tewari was accompanied by party president Harmohinder Singh Lucky, city AAP co-incharge SS Ahluwalia, Prem Garg and other senior leaders.

“It is time for Chandigarh to become a city state. The three existing and antiquated models of governance in the city, which are plagued by the multiplicity of authority and complicated web of laws, will be consolidated into simplified and people-friendly laws supported by the legal architecture in order to address the whole range of issues concerning the UT,” said Tewari.

The manifesto promised ownership rights to all rightful occupants of the dwelling units in ‘rehabilitation colonies’, including tenement sites and GPA housing schemes.

Lal dora in villages will be extended and construction beyond it will be regularised. Need-based changes and alterations in Housing Board flats will be regularised on the Delhi pattern, says the manifesto, while promising the conversion of all categories of leasehold properties into freehold across the city.

The alliance promised legislation to allow share-wise/floor-wise transfer of properties.

Besides, it promised regular jobs to all contractual employees and filling all vacant government positions. No new taxes will be imposed, says the manifesto.

“The “enviable status” of the Union Territory of Chandigarh as a clean and planned urban centre, where people enjoyed high quality life, unmatched in the country, had lost in 10 years. It will be restored on priority”, said Tewari. He said a developmental plan for 25 years would be chalked out. He said provisions of Schedule 10 would be amended to make provisions of Anti-defection Law. Tewari said the alliance was committed to eliminating the scourge of garbage dumps in the city. “The garbage dump in Dadu Majra would be made extinct at the earliest,” he added.

