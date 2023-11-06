India can become global healthcare hub, says Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 5

A two-day meeting of Arogya Bharati, a voluntary organisation working in the sphere of healthcare in rural areas, was held on the Chandigarh University (CU) campus.

The inaugural session featured Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit as the chief guest.

Dr Manoj Nesari, advisor (Ayurveda), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, Dr Rakesh Pandit, national president of Arogya Bharti, Dr Pravin Bhavsar, patron, and Dr TN Manjunath, National Secretary were present on the occasion.

In his address, Purohit said India could become a global healthcare hub, be it ayurveda, allopathy, homeopathy or any other medicine system.

CU Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu highlighted PM Narendra Modi’s core philosophy of accessible and affordable healthcare to all.

