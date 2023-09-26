India-canada row: Start NRI helpline for each district, says Mohali Dy Mayor

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 25

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written a letter to Punjab Minister for NRI Affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, requesting him to set up an NRI helpline in every district to provide updated information about the India-Canada situation to Punjabis living in Canada and Indian students going to Canada.

Bedi stated that a large number of people from Punjab were settled in Canada and obtained its citizenship. “The wedding season is about to start soon and a large number of Canadian citizens are expected to visit India. Such Canadian citizens and their relatives living in Punjab are in a great confusion over the prevailing situation,” he added.

The Deputy Mayor stated that a large number of students from Punjab had to go to Canada for the January intake and had even deposited the fees. Such students and their parents were very confused and worried about what would happen to them.

Apart from keeping students and their parents updated, an NRI helpline should be started at the district level for Punjabi citizens living in Canada and information about the latest situation should be made available to them continuously, he added.

Bedi stated that the Punjab Government should immediately establish contact with the government of Canada and the Foreign Minister of India should also be made aware of these concerns.

