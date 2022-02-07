India has lost one of its most loved voices: Punjab Governor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has expressed grief over the demise of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Paying tributes to the “Melody Queen”, Purohit said, “India has lost one of its most loved voices. Her demise is an irreparable loss to the nation. Transcending frontier and lingual barriers, songs of the veteran singer connected people all over the subcontinent. Her songs will continue to inspire generations of artistes.”

The beholder of almost every laurel imaginable, including the highest civilian honours of India and France and multiple national film awards, the illustrious eight-decade-long career of Lata beckons to bestow her as the “artiste of the century’, he said in a press note.

2-day state mourning

As a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar, the UT is observing two-day state mourning on Sunday and Monday. During the period of the state mourning, the National Flag will fly at half mast. There will be no official entertainment in the UT.