India-Australia T20I in Mohali: No tickets on Day 1 of sale, pupils miffed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 11

Hundreds of cricket fans had to return empty-handed from the Punjab Cricket Association stadium counters here as the sale of tickets for the India vs Australia T20I match failed to take off today.

Angry fans returned home disappointed after waiting for hours as there was no clarity on the sale of the tickets at the counter. The Punjab Cricket Association had announced that only student tickets would be available for purchase from the PCA counters, while the rest could be procured online.

Tickets for the student block, priced at Rs 300, were to be sold at the counters. There is a discount for students on producing their school or college ID cards.

Raja Vikrant, a student from Sector 11, Panchkula, said: “There is no information on the sale of ticket at the counters. We have been waiting here for over three hours, yet have no clue when the sale will start. We are being inconvenienced as student tickets are available only at the counter.”

Karnal resident Navtej said: “We came here to buy tickets after the PCA announced the sale from September 11. On reaching here, we learnt the sale has yet to begin. Why did the authorities mislead us when they didn’t have plans to start the sale today.”

Also, the sale of other categories of tickets will now go live online on September 12 at 11 am. The online sale was to begin today but had to be rescheduled to September 12 on the request of the vendor in the light of national mourning announced by the Centre following Queen Elizabeth’s death. “The students’ tickets will be sold offline at PCA counters. The dates

will be announced shortly,” a PCA official said. The first of three-match series will be played at the PCA Stadium on September 20.

