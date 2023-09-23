India-Oz tie: Spectators in black shirts denied entry by cops

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, September 22

If braving the scorching heat was not enough for spectators coming to watch the India-Australia match, the restrictions put by the Punjab Police at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium made them feel the real heat today.

The fans were excited with the comeback of the international cricket here, but, for many, it turned out to be a sour experience. A number of people, including women, who were wearing black outfits, were denied entry to the stadium by the police. They were asked to buy shirts of other colours on the spot and wear it if they wished to get entry. While the male spectators changed their shirts on the spot, the female fans kept wandering around to find a suitable place to change their clothes. Not only black outfits but the police also objected to black caps and dupattas.

There were no instructions with regard to avoiding wearing or carrying black clothes mentioned on the ticket. “They (police) asked us to buy a T-shirt from a vendor. After changing, I kept looking for a place to secure my black attire. It should have been mentioned in the instructions to avoid any confusion at the eleventh hour,” said Raj, from Rajasthan.

While the spectators with black outfits were not allowed entry, security personnel inside the stadium were in full black uniform. “I was asked to come back after changing my black T-shirt. I went to a hotel and changed my dress. At the entrance, the police didn‘t let me carry my black dress inside. I requested an ice cream vendor to keep it for me. I am not sure if I will get it back,” said Mayuri, a young spectator.

“I had brought a cap but had to leave it outside. There’s no chance I will get it back,” added Rajkumar, another spectator. The fans were also not allowed to carry placards, handwritten charts and even small banners inside the stadium.

National flags not allowed too

While there were instructions not to carry flag sticks inside the stadium, some police personnel stopped spectators from carrying national flags inside. The security personnel deployed at Gate No 6 were seen collecting the flags that spectators left at the entrance. “The orders were not to allow the flag sticks inside the stadium. There’s no restriction on carrying the national flag. This will be rectified,” said a senior police official, seeking anonymity.

