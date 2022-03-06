India-Sri Lanka Test: India set new record on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 5

The second day of the ongoing India-Sri Lanka Test match remained a special moment for IS Bindra PCA Stadium as the Indian team posted 575/8 – the second highest score ever made in a Test at this ground.

In 2003, New Zealand had scored 630/6 (declared) in their first innings against India, which is still the highest Test total here.

A stellar performance by Ravindra Jadeja (175 off 228 balls) helped the Indian side post their best-ever first innings total here.

Earlier, the Indian team had scored 516 runs (against Pakistan in 2005), 515 (against Sri Lanka in 1997), 505 runs (against New Zealand in 1999) and 499 runs (against Australia in 2013), but all these totals were either scored in the second or the third innings. The day, meanwhile, witnessed amazing performances by Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (61) and Mohammed Shami (20).

“It was a complete entertainment package by Indian batsmen. It seems that everything was planned perfectly. They made my weekend special and now I am looking for the same performance by our bowlers,” said Ishita Arora, a spectator. “It was my dream to watch a match here. And it’s an amazing experience. I have learnt a lot of things,” said Pritam, an aspiring cricketer.

Records by Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, left-handed all-rounder, also became the seventh player to score highest runs in Test matches, at Mohali. In a span between 2013 and 2022, Jadeja played four matches and scored a total of 327, including his personal best of unbeaten 175, with 35 boundaries and four sixes. He surpassed Kohli, who is 11th best with 244 runs in the same number of outings here. With this innings, Jadeja became the 6th best batsman to shot maximum sixes (4) in Test matches and 9th best batsman with an average of 81.75. “He has defined the meaning of a perfect ‘all-rounder’ with his performance today. He read the pitch yesterday and executed his unforgettable innings in a fine way. Not only with the bat, but he ensured to deliver his best with the ball too. Towards the end of the day’s play, he bagged one wicket,” said Dinesh, a spectator.

Fan throws cap at Kohli, detained

The Mohali police rounded up a spectator, who allegedly threw a cap towards Virat Kohli. As the former Indian skipper was coming back from a precise batting nets session during lunch, a fan threw a cap on him seeking his autograph. However, in no time, he was rounded up by the police.

Crucial day ahead

The third day of the match is likely to be a bowler’s day out as Indian bowlers bowled extremely well on Saturday. Even during the post-innings presser, Jadeja said the pitch was reacting well. Considering India’s position, the third day will surely be exciting for the bowlers.