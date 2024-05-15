INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

Twenty candidates filed their nomination papers in Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency on the last day today, taking the total number to 27.

Among them, 5 candidates are from the BJP, Congress and BSP; 17 are Independent candidates and 5 are from registered unrecognised parties. Notably, only two woman candidates Ritu Singh of the BSP and Rajinder Kaur of the Sainik Samaj Party filed their papers in the constituency.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 15 at 11 am, while candidates can withdraw their nominations till 3pm on May 17.

Among the Independent candidates, Ravi Kant Muni, a resident of Patiala and a preacher, has total moveable assets of Rs 1.48 crore, including 1.5 kg gold. Another candidate, Rajesh, 54, a resident of Hanuman district in Rajasthan, publishes a newspaper and earns his income by trading in share market.

Other independent candidates who filed nominations today include Baljeet Singh, Sunil Kumar, Amit Sharma, Satnam Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Ranpreet Singh, Kishor Kumar, Kuldip Rai, Vinod Kumar and Vivek Sharma.

Candidates who filed nominations from other political parties include Navtej Singh, 67, from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Prem Pal from the Panthers Republican Party, Raj Prince Singh from the Super Power India Party and Dipanshu Sharma from the Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party.

Ajay Tewari filed his nomination papers as covering candidate for Congress’ Manish Tewari, and Surinder Singh for BSP’s Ritu Singh.

