INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Panchkula, May 18

District Election Officer Dr Yash Garg said 27 voters who filled out Form 12D would cast their vote on May 19. The activity would be carried out through door-to-door service. He said the service of casting votes from home through postal ballot has been given by the Election Commission to people above 85 years of age and those with more than 40 per cent disability. He said this is the first time such services would be provided to people.

The DEO said the 27 individuals (9 from Kalka and 18 from Panchkula assembly segments) had filled out Form 12D for voting through postal ballots from their homes. He said a total of 9,053 voters were found eligible for the service. DEO Garg added that after the collection of forms, the voting would be carried out on May 19 from 7 am to 6 pm.

Garg said the District Administration has formed adequate mobile polling teams to complete the task in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner. “The polling party will include a sector officer, block level officer, presiding officer, polling officer, micro-observer, and videographer, along with police personnel. Employees of the polling team will go to the residence of the voters concerned and get their votes cast through the ballot paper. Videography of this entire process will also be done.”

