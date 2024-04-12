Chandigarh BJP to kick off ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ drive

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 11

Saffron party’s Lok Sabha candidate from the city will kick off a campaign, “Humara Sanjay Tandon”, during which he will visit “door-to-door” to establish a “heart-to-heart connect” with the residents of the constituency.

A former BJP president, Tandon told Chandigarh Tribune that the campaign by his name was to understand people who wanted someone whom they could call their own, who could listen to their problems, who they could meet and get their problems resolved.

“I will try to meet everyone even through small group meetings,” said Tandon. He shared in around 50 days, his endeavour would be visiting people door-to-door and have a heart-to-heart conversation to understand their issues and convince them to vote for the party.

During canvassing, the BJP candidate would mainly take up national issues. “Ram Mandir and the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir will be the major issues during the elections. These are the issues at the Central level and we will take these to people here,” shared Tandon.

On the BJP fighting the polls without its traditional ally SAD this time, he said, “I have a Punjabi connect. I belong to the Majha region and was born in Amritsar. So, there will be an impact of it due to my Punjabi background and brotherhood. Moreover, people here feel there is nothing which the SAD can do and Tandon cannot.”

Another new for him will be the Congress and AAP fighting together under the INDIA bloc in this parliamentary poll. Tandon, who is also Himachal Pradesh BJP co-in charge, said, “They have no ideology and no leadership. You do not know when one will ditch another.”

Tandon Leaves for Puttaparthi

A day after his name was announced for ticket following a wait of 10 years, Tandon, along with his wife, on Thursday left for Puttaparthi, the birth place of Sathya Sai Baba. He will return on Friday. The family is Baba’s ardent follower.

