INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP will get over 60% votes, claims Malhotra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

The BJP will achieve the target of getting more than 60% votes on the basis of its public welfare schemes and development works, party city unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said here today.

He was holding a meeting with party office-bearers to draw strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at party office Kamalam in Sector 33.

“The BJP is definitely winning the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat...,” he said in a press statement.

While instilling enthusiasm in the state executive, he said: “This strong team of BJP should go among the people and work. There is a very favorable environment for the victory of BJP in Chandigarh.”

Malhotra said the people of Chandigarh were satisfied with the work done by the BJP government and they also want Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.

#BJP