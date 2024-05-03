INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates step up campaigning

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 2

The Congress candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha parliamentary seat, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, was welcomed by party workers in Mohali as he left for Ludhiana to begin his campaigning today.

The Congress candidate from the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha parliamentary seat, Vijay Inder Singla, also began his campaign at Mohali. A meeting was held in Phase 1 where former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said he was also a contender for the Lok Sabha ticket; however, the party high command has given Singla the ticket. He added that it was everyone’s duty to send Singla to the Lok Sabha.

Singla said Balbir Singh Sidhu was his elder brother. “When the people of Sangrur expressed confidence in me by making me MP, I left no stone unturned in the development of the constituency. Along with Sidhu, we will leave no stone unturned in the development of the area.”

Zirakpur: SMS Sandhu, the in-charge of the BJP’s Patiala Lok Sabha candidate from Preneet Kaur, said many projects have been completed during Kaur’s tenure as a Member of Parliament. He said the projects included roads, bridges, tubewells, highways, bridges, beautification of flyovers, Rs 80 lakh for the Maharana Pratap Bhavan in Lalru, Ram Talai temple, upgradation of the Dera Bassi College, and the Sub-Divisional hospital.

‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ to enter Kurali

The Punjab Bachao Yatra, spearheaded by the Shiromani Akali Dal president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, is set to enter the Mohali constituency today. The Yatra would commence at 10 am from Kurali, and the party members would embark on its second leg at 2 pm from Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan Sohana, culminating at Saneta via Gurdwara Amb Sahib, PCA Stadium, Sector 82, Manauli, and Durali.

The party’s Lok Sabha candidate from the Sri Anandpur Sahib, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, cited the exodus of traders, a lack of employment opportunities for youth, and the mismanagement of funds by the state government. He criticised the government’s extravagant spending habits and highlighted the diversion of Punjab Police personnel for non-essential tasks outside the state. He expressed his concerns over the prevailing sense of lawlessness and economic decline in the state, lamenting the mass migration of traders and youth to neighbouring states.

